Men's and Women's Classic Tournaments Tee Off

The Greater Rockford Men's and Women's Classic tournaments have been paired to play on the same courses and days this year, with Sandy Hollow serving as opening round host. Ingersoll, Elliot, and Aldeen will follow over the course of the two-weekend events.

The Men's City features a talented field with plenty of contenders for a title held by Kyle Slattery each of the past two years. Reid Anderson is the opening round leader after a 70 at Sandy Hollow. He leads a four-way tie for second place, occupied by Jamie Hogan, Andrew Marcum, Kyle Slattery, and Pat Stelma, each shooting a 71.

Danny Gorman, winner of three summer tournaments so far, is tied for third with Jeff Holmgaard, Matt LaMarca, and Mike Morig, all shooting a 72.

The Women's City continues to maintain its opening round stroke play qualification, followed by match play in the final rounds. The eight-woman field needed extra golf on Saturday, as Maggie Kaiser defeated Arisa Thammavongsa in a five-hole sudden death playoff to secure the eighth and final position in the championship flight bracket.

The quarterfinal matchups at Ingersoll on Sunday are as follows:

(1) Melissa VanSistine vs (8) Maggie Kaiser

(2) Carson Racich vs (7) Katelyn Sayyalinh

(3) Natalie Hooper vs (6) Jesse Slattery

(4) Kristen Sayyalinh vs (5) Hui Chong Dofflemyer