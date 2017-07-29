Pedestrian hit by car outside of Sycamore

A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car outside of Sycamore Saturday morning.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the 22-year-old Sycamore woman was picking up debris along Route 64 near Motel Road around 10 a.m. when she was struck.

Authorities say the car was turning right onto 64. The driver told authorities he did not see the woman.

The pedestrian was transported to Kishwaukee hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the car Ronald Derosa of DeKalb was cited for driving without a valid license and insurance and failing to slow down to avoid a crash.