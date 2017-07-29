Rise and Shine Tour shows off downtown Rockford

Dozens of local cyclists hit the streets on Saturday morning to take in the sights of downtown Rockford.

"It's so wonderful that we have so many people that are interested to jump on their bikes and learn more about downtown Rockford and its historical past," said River District Association executive director Leah Tuneberg.

The Rise and Shine bike tour gets people out of their beds to explore historical spots throughout Rockford. Starting at city hall, riders make their way through downtown, learning about different landmarks along the way.

In 2015, the River District Association dedicated the tour to Steve Zimmerman, a man they say is remembered for playing a large role in the development of downtown Rockford.

"Steve Zimmerman was just well known as being somebody who was a believer and an advocate and a promoter for downtown Rockford and to see downtown Rockford grow and thrive and prosper," said Tuneberg.

The next Rise and Shine tour is set for Saturday, September 9.