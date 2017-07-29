Weekend events expected to bring in $1 million to Rockford area

The hustle and bustle are usual sights and sounds downtown on a Friday afternoon.

"Usually Fridays are busy for us anyway because of the city market so we're hoping to get a lot of people in here," Nicole Bowman, an employee with Bath and Body Fusion, says.

But this weekend, four events are adding even more crowds. One of those is the Jehovah's witness convention.

"We enjoy the Rockford area. It's a nice central location for us because we're drawing people from southern Wisconsin, Iowa, and Northern Illinois," Peter Arthurs with the Jehovah's Witness Convention says.

That convention along with a number of sports events and meetings are expected to bring in roughly $1 million to the city through things including hotel stays and recreational expenses.



"The more people we bring in the greater our businesses can thrive because people from outside the community are bringing their money," Josh Albrecht with the Rockford Area Convention & Visitor's Bureau says.

Albrecht says those people are spending their entertainment dollars at local restaurants, shops and other nearby attractions.

"When we're done with the convention each day we're going to have to go and eat," Aurthurs says.

"As more people invest from outside of Rockford into Rockford with their entertainment dollar, it allows us to have a better quality of life as well," Albrecht says.

The Jehovah's Witness Convention is set to take place this weekend and the following two weekends.

The RACVB says that event alone will generate about $600,000 for the city.

