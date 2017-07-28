Hundreds of girls head to Rockford for record-breaking girls baseball tournament

Maybelle Blair is a former All American Girls Professional Baseball Player. She was a pitcher for the Peoria Redwings. Decades after she commanded the mound, Maybelle is watching the next generation step up to the plate.

"It brings tears to my eyes to see that these little girls have the same opportunity that the league of their own ball players had in our day," says Blair. "It makes the old heart pump faster and faster so as long as I'm on this side of the dirt, I'm going to be fighting for the girls to have the same opportunity that I had. We want a league of our own again."

Hundreds of girls are in town for the Baseball for All national tournament. The tournament's founder says they weekend is all about empowerment.

"They're just playing baseball," says Baseball for All founder Justine Siegal. " But we want them to take this confidence and go out in the world and know as girls, the sky is the limit."

Jessica Leonard and Taylor Bowen are hoping for their third consecutive national championship.

"I've been playing since I was four and I'll keep playing as long as I can," says Leonard.

"Until they take the jersey off my back, I'll keep playing," says Bowen.

Back home in North Carolina the teens are the only girls on each of their baseball teams.

"It's kinda hard because everyone is looking at you," says Leonard. "Oh it's a girl, it's a girl. You just play like the guys they get used to it."

"Some of the guys will treat will treat you different, but some of them will support you too," says Bowen.

But the girls say time and time again they prove they deserve a spot on the starting lineup.

"It's not about gender. It's about athletic ability, not about gender," says Leonard.

"Just play 100% every time you play," says Bowen. "Every time you step on the field."

The tournament runs until Monday. On Saturday games start up at Beyer Stadium starting at 9:30 a.m. The tournament is free and open to the public.