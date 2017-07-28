Suspects wanted in Rockford church vandalism

Investigators need your help finding two suspects they believe vandalized an area church.
A picture from surveillance video shows the suspects. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says it got two reports of someone throwing rocks at St. Rita's Church. The first incident happened July 10, the second July 24.
If you know who the suspects are you're asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.