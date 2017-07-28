J.B Pritzker visits Rockford on campaign trail

Illinois gubernatorial hopeful J.B. Pritzker visited Rockford Friday.

The Democrat touched mainly on social service issues and violence facing the community. He stopped at the RAMP Center for Independent Living and says if elected he plane to bring more support for social services across the state.

Pritzker also touched on how the state budget impacted the stateline.

"Rockford in particular has suffered terribly under the 736 days with no budget. We've got to recommit ourselves to rebuilding the safety net here in Rockford," he said.