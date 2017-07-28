Beloved Rockton teacher honored after losing life to ALS

Hundreds of people came to pay their respects to a beloved Rockton teacher Friday night.

That teacher was Kris Grahnke. For three years Grahnke battled ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that has no cure. He was just 27 when he was diagnosed.

On Friday, crowds of people celebrated his life at First Free Rockford. Students, former co-workers and friends and family filled the seats. Many were wearing "Gronk's Grace" t-shirts, which is Grahnke's name for a group he started to find a cure for ALS. Others wore White Sox gear, commemorating his favorite team.

Grahnke taught at Whitman Post Elementary school until last year, when he had to leave because of his illness. He continued working tirelessly on fundraising to fight ALS and find a cure.

Grahnke died Monday at the age of 30.