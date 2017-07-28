Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff, Trump tweets - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Priebus out as White House Chief of Staff, Trump tweets

Posted:
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff.

That means Reince Priebus is out.Trump tweeted: "I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American."

Kelly is currently the secretary of Homeland Security.

Trump tweeted that Kelly "has been a true star of my administration."

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York. Trump thanked him for his service and "dedication to his country."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.