Freeport man charged with stealing donations from Rockford church

A Freeport man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a Rockford church and selling from the donation box.

David Fritz, 48, has been charged with burglary and criminal damage to property.

Officers from the Rockford Police Department were called out to St. James Church in the 400 block of North Second Street just before 7 p.m. June 6 on a report of a burglary.

Police say a suspect had broken into the church, then pried open a donation box and stole some cash.

After an investigation, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of Fritz.

Fritz was arrested Friday. He is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail on $50,000 bond.