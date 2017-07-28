Person hit by train in DeKalb County

Authorities in DeKalb County say they were called the scene of an accident where a pedestrian was hit by a train Friday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to the area near Route 72 and Irene Road west of Kirkland at 12:18 p.m. on a report of a man hit by a train.

Sheriff's deputies are on the scene, along with the Kirkland Fire Department.

Authorities say the person intentionally walked in front of the train.