Person hit by train in DeKalb County

Authorities in DeKalb County say they were called the scene of an accident where a pedestrian was hit by a train Friday afternoon.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to the area near Route 72 and Irene Road west of Kirkland at 12:18 p.m. on a report of a man hit by a train.
Sheriff's deputies are on the scene, along with the Kirkland Fire Department.
Authorities say the person intentionally walked in front of the train.
