Michigan Marine says final goodbye to combat dog

"Man's best friend" takes on a new meaning for Marine Corporal Jeff DeYoung and his combat partner dog, Cena.

The Michigan Marine and his bomb sniffing partner served on the front lines together during multiple tours of duty overseas. They transitioned back to civilian life together, but there was one final battle that Cena could not win: cancer.

Now, with the help of family, friends and even complete strangers, DeYoung took his friend and partner on one last ride, together.

"My whole adult life I've had Cena," DeYoung says. "When I was 19 overseas learning how to be responsible, I had Cena, and now I'm 27 and I'm having to say goodbye to one of the biggest pieces of my life."

With the top down on the jeep and country music playing, the two led a procession through Muskegon, along the shores of Lake Michigan, so Cena could feel the wind on his face one last time.

It's a sendoff DeYoung organized, not realizing how quickly an entire community would join in.

"He's truly deserved it. All the support, all the love people are giving him, he can see it and he can feel it," DeYoung says. "These dogs, when they go out everyday and they bring those people back everyday, that's saving lives."

The two boarded the USS LST 393, a retired WWII ship, where DeYoung said his final goodbyes to his Marine brother.

Those who came to the tribute will likely never fully understanding the bond DeYoung and Cena share.

DeYoung carried his best friend on board surrounded by a final salute, and by the same flag that brought the battlefield brothers together nearly a decade ago.

"He's not just a dog; he is family and he is a Marine just the same."