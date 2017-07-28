Letters from Curry

Former Aquin girls basketball coach Jeff Curry passed away earlier this week, but his legacy lives on through the words he passed on to his players.

"He wrote us letters before each game," 2012 Aquin graduate Lizzy Hauser said.

That thoughtfulness and caring nature helped endear him to his players.

"Not a lot of coaches do that," 2015 graduate Haley Chang said. "The fact that he took the time to do that says a lot."

The letters serve as a time capsule for the former players.

"I still have them all and I was looking over them the other day," Hauser said. "Even the ones from November said state champs, question mark, question mark. He saw potential in us. It's good to know he saw potential in us even when we didn't."

Curry knew how to connect with his players. The personal touch of a letter sticks with the girls to this day.

"Each one was individualized," Chang said. "It was a really nice way to show, we're going into this game, we have to take it seriously. But also, it was another way he cared for us."

Sophie Brunner led Aquin to back-to-back state championships in 2012 and 2013 under Curry's guidance before she went on to have a huge career at Arizona State. Brunner says the connection ran both ways.

"We loved him," Brunner, who's getting set to play professionally in Italy, said. "He made you feel very welcomed and loved."

The letters also served as a motivating force.

"The letters before every game would help us mentally prepare for the game," 2015 graduate Madelyn Reining said. "It would also have a fun, jokey side to it that kind of lifted our spirits, and made us get our heads in the game and made sure we were prepared and focused."

Curry was an intense coach, but also knew how to balance that with a lighter side.

"Him wearing the blue pants was a highlight senior year," Brunner said.

Coaches have the opportunity to touch the lives of hundreds of players through the years. Curry's core values will live on through his girls.

"He was just instrumental in defining who I am today," 2012 graduate Aubrey Chang said. "I value honesty. That was Curry to me. Supportive, I believe in supporting others no matter their flaws in life. The drive and desire to always want to win. Curry, to me, was a winner."

One line from a letter sticks out.

Love you all. I will never forget this.

The Aquin girls will never forget coach Curry.