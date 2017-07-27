Local organization discusses sex trafficking trade in Rockford

The Rockford Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation says sex trafficking is a $9 billion trade in the United States. RAASE says on average, every one in three Rockford runaways will wind up in the trade within 48 hours of leaving home.

"We have lingerie stores, we have massage parlors, and we have street level prostitution as well as what's happening on the internet is the most tragic," says RAASE co-founder Lori Johnson.

RAASE says one online website that caters to this trade, advertises anywhere anywhere from 30 to 50 girls for sale per day. The organization says these victims are often brutally beat, raped, and intimidated to the point they won't try to escape their pimp.

RAASE says it's trying to make a dent in all of this, by providing victims special services to hopefully bring them out of the trade. It's also make sure the traffickers and those buying sex are locked up.

"It is just asinine that we criminalize these survivors of criminal sexual exploitation, and we keep them in a revolving door with the court systems and with law enforcement when they need special services," says Johnson. "If we take care of the demand side if we arrest the purchasers and expose them, then the supply doesn't need to be there anymore."

RAASE says it's working with the Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Office to end this crime. If you see something suspicious, call police. The best way to reach them is on the non emergency line at 815-966-2900.