Rockford airport charging for parking this fall

The next time you fly out of Rockford's airport it may cost you more money. That's because now it's charging for parking.



The airport will start charging for parking this fall.It will cost at most $7 a day and $35 a week.



For shorter visits, parking is still free but only for the first two hours. Then it costs a dollar an hour.



The airport says it's charging for parking to pay for airport improvements. That includes its new MRO facility, which it says the state is no longer paying for as promised.