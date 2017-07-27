RPD swears in two new officers, promotes one to investigator

Rockford Police swear-in two new officers.

They held a ceremony Thursday at the District 3 headquarters on S. New Towne Drive.



Officers David Watson and Alexander Welsh are the new additions to the force.



For one of the recruits, he's following in his dad's footsteps. Welsh left the Indiana State Police to come to Rockford.



"He was here 28 years and I'm glad to be in his footsteps," said Welsh. "I have a cousin and other family in the department. It feels good to be back home with the family."

On top of the swearing-in ceremony, Officer Nicholas Weber was promoted to investigator.