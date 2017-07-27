Jobless rate down in Rockford, but so is labor force numbers

The unemployment rate is down in Rockford if you compare last summer to now.

The new jobs report is out from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.



Rockford's jobless rate was 6.3% in June 2016. This June, it was 5.8%.



It's only the difference of half a percentage point.



Economist are concerned that even though the unemployment rate was done, the labor force continues to shrink in most metro areas.



The report shows Rockford lost 200 jobs during the same time period.

