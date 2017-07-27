PAWS needs help continuing life-saving surgeries on animals

Many pet owners say they'd spare no expense to save their animal's life.

But when stray animals that have nowhere to call home need life-saving surgery, they're often euthanized.

PAWS Humane Society says it's saving those very animals, thanks to the generosity of the community. But it needs your help to continue that mission and get life-saving surgery to animals in need.

Aside from the cone around her head, BeBe looks like a perfectly healthy animal. But a closer look shows the little kitten has been through a lot.

"Somebody had found her and she had a really awful eye infection," said Kate Gill with PAWS Humane Society.

That infection was so bad a vet said she needed both eyes removed. PAWS says in most cases, BeBe would be put down because of the exorbitant cost. Nearly $700. But lucky for BeBe, her nine lives were far from up.

"The emergency medical fund was started about six months ago when we took in another special needs cat that needed a leg amputation.

And when we reached out to the community for support to help pay for the cost of that surgery, the response that we got well exceeded the amount that we needed to help that particular cat," said Gill.

That's what started the emergency medical fund, and that's what's helped other animals that have come to PAWS that need expensive surgeries.

PAWS prides itself on taking in animals with special needs and finding them homes. Kelly, a 6-year-old dog, is also virtually blind because she's covered in cataracts. But PAWS says these animals can live completely normal and happy lives if given the chance. It wants to continue giving those animals a second chance but there's a problem

"With BeBe, we have depleted our emergency medical fund. The cost of her surgery was greater than most of the surgeries we do," said Gill.

Now it needs the community to continue its generosity so it can continue its mission to save animals in need.

PAWS Humane Society's shelter is located right behind CherryVale Mall and welcomes any donations.

You can also see BeBe and Kelly there. Kelly is available for adoption now.