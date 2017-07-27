RPS awarded more than $350,000 to introduce new food to students

To Sandy Scott, her job with the Rockford Public School District is more than just a title.

"I'm so passionate about this," she said.

She's the Nutrition Services Production Supervisor. And part of her job is managing a food menu for RPS 205 students. But, it's far from just pizza and hot dogs.

"Our staff chops it, prepares it, puts it in containers and then disperses it to the classrooms," Scott said.

Scott works with the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program made possible because of a special grant.

RPS 205 has roughly $350,000 worth of that federal grant money to spend on students across its elementary schools. Those dollars are used in the classroom to introduce students to new fruits and vegetables each week.



"We have a high poverty level at our school and so some of our student might not get that exposure to a variety of different foods," Carolyn Kloss, the principal at Swan Hillman Elementary School.

Swan Hillman Elementary is one of 15 schools awarded the grant money. Kloss says her teachers use the food as a learning tool in their classrooms -- whether that's writing about or researching the particular food of the week.

"The students have a chance to reflect on using their five senses the taste the smell. All the different things they think of when they see it or taste the fruit of vegetable," Kloss said.

The hope is they begin to develop healthy habits when they go home.

"When the kids are out there shopping with mom and dad they can show them what we're doing and maybe educate them a little bit too," Scott said.