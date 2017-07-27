Murder suspect makes court appearance Thursday

The suspect accused of beating a Rockford homeless man to death made his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Harry Lawrence, 46, was arraigned in a Winnebago County court Thursday.

Police arrested Lawrence last month in connection with the death of Jerry Johnston.

Johnston was found dead in an abandoned building in the 1100 block of South Main Street June 20. The 48-year-old was homeless.

Lawrence now faces first degree murder charges. His next court date is set for August 8.