Bike building event held in Belvidere

Boone County held its very first Build a Bike event Wednesday night.

The event was put on to help not only teach kids how to be safe on a bike, but also to help kids get their hands on some new wheels. It was held at Manley's Belvidere Ford Lincoln on North State Street.

Over 40 bikes were donated to support the event, as were bike helmets.

Organizers say they had a lot of fun and the event was a big success.

"It's been seriously the coolest thing we've ever done," says organizer Joe Hamblock of Manley Ford in Belvidere. "The amount of people that have reached out to us to help us with the bikes is overwhelming. It's so touching to see kids getting their first bike and to see people help and get it, it's really cool"

There also was a cookout dinner and ice cream for those who attended the event.