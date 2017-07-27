Body found in river identified as missing Janesville man

Authorities say the body pulled from the Rock River on Tuesday is that of 21-year-old Dakota Giese of Janesville.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office completed a forensic autopsy on Wednesday. Preliminary results are pending further study, but the Medical Examiner's Office says foul play is not suspected.

Giese was last seen Saturday evening when he apparently fell into the river.

Janesville Police say someone walking over the Racine Bridge around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning saw the body in the river and called 911.