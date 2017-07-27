WHERE THE LOCALS EAT: 13 News Today dines at Jay's Drive In

For our final stop on our 'Where the Locals Eat' tour, we went to Jay's Drive In in Oregon. They are serving up frozen treats for all ages, and delivering them in old school style.

Though the heyday for drive in's may have been in the 1960's, this tradition from yesteryear still lives on thanks to Jay's owner Terry Wilken.

"Kid's didn't experience that, and you bring back the memories for people that did," Wilken said.

And that throwback feel continues as you wink into their diner. Beatles, Elvis, Marilyn Monroe and more paint the walls, providing the true diner experience.

And the kitchen takes care of the rest.

"You don't come here for your diet," Wilken said.

Whether its a sundae, a shake, or a scoop of ice cream, Jay's has you covered. But if a fried Twinkie or Oreo is more your think, they have those too.

The top seller? Root beer floats.

"We sell a lot of root beer floats, and we make our own root beer," Wilken said.

It's a secret recipe, but it's no secret, they are popular. Jay's goes through 70-80 gallons of root beer a week.

So cheers to good taste, and tradition.

Jay's Drive In is located at 107 W. Washington St. in Oregon, Illinois.