Rockford Police investigate overnight shooting

Rockford Police are investigating an overnight shooting in West Rockford.
Shortly before midnight, police responded to a local hospital for a gunshot victim.
After investigating, police found that a 31-year old man was shot in the 1800 block of Logan Street. The victim is in stable condition at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
