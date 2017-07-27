Job fair in August for food manufacturing positions

Are you looking for a job? There's a major hiring event coming up in Stephenson County.

Over 250 food manufacturing jobs are opening.



Six of the largest food and beverage manufacturers are holding a job fair next week to fill them.



Openings range from production and maintenance jobs, to safety and supervisory positions.



Onsite interviews are possible so come prepared.



The job fair will take place at the Freeport Public Library from Aug. 2 and Aug. 8.

