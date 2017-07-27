Local bee farmer loses 6,000 pounds of honey due to flood waters

Out of the 750 acres of the Torstenson Youth Conservation Education Center, staff there estimates only about 100 acres are above water.

"Everything's at a standstill right now until the water goes back down," says program coordinator Tom Hoffman. "We've never seen it this high."

The center, which offers youth programming like camping, fishing, and education classes, is a not for profit. Meaning it doesn't get any state money. Hoffman says the timing of the flooding couldn't be worse.

"Honestly this year was a banner year we had more milkweed out here than we've ever seen. The plantings we did were some swamp milkweed and we planted some butterfly milkweed."

Now Hoffman says they'll have to replant those seeds. Those plants help attract and help pollinators, insects like bees and butterflies.

"All this clover that's underwater," says Raines Honey Farm Owner Phil Raines. "Unless they have scuba gear they won't be able to get to the plants."

Raines keeps some of his bee hives on the conservation space. Those hives quickly needed rescuing as the water rose.

"The bees that were in the hives that they were able to save and get out of the water, all the honey that's in there they still need to eat. They're up there eating all the honey back just to stay alive."

This is the second time this summer Raines has lost bees to flooding. Back in June a different set of hives were taken out. So far Raines says he's lost about 6,000 pounds of honey. And since he can't insure the bees, it's a total lost for him."

"Since there is no insurance is all on me I got to figure out a way to recoup it, and maybe I won't be able to. This could be last year Raines Honey Farm exists if I can't figure out a plan."

But Raines says there is some good news. A college just asked if they could rent some of his hives for a study. He's hoping some of their payment will help him offset the flooding loses.