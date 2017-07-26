Deadly ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

One person is dead and at least three others are critically injured after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.
Fire officials say the high-speed ride, which spins people in a circle high in the air, malfunctioned. A portion of the ride holding people broke off, sending them flying into the air.
A bystander caught the accident on camera. Gov. John Kasich ordered an investigation and shut down all the rides until they get additional safety inspections.
