Deadly ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair

One person is dead and at least three others are critically injured after a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair.

Fire officials say the high-speed ride, which spins people in a circle high in the air, malfunctioned. A portion of the ride holding people broke off, sending them flying into the air.

A bystander caught the accident on camera. Gov. John Kasich ordered an investigation and shut down all the rides until they get additional safety inspections.