Rockford group speaks out on President Trump's transgender military ban

A group that advocates for the LGBTQ community in Rockford is speaking out about President Trump's new ban on transgenders in the military.

Curt McKay is a member of PFLAG. He says he's appalled and disturbed with Trump's announcement.

McKay says there are thousands of transgender people already serving in the military and he worries what impact this will have on the community.

"It simply does more to make them feel worthless. They're not taken seriously as citizens as a result of this. It brings to the fore the notion that trans people are less than," said McKay.

McKay says he expects PFLAG and other LGBTQ groups across the country to publicly protest the decision.