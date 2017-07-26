New Judson University campus in Rockford unveiled

Judson University unveiled its new Rockford campus.

The facility is located inside the I.D. Pennock Family YMCA on the third floor. The newly renovated 10,000 square foot space has been transformed into classrooms,office space and some study areas. Its a big step that both organizations say they're ecstatic to see finally fall into place.

Fall classes begin at Judson's new campus on July 31, 2017.