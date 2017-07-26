Local volunteers grow fresh produce for charity

Local farmers and home gardeners are helping feed the hungry, and they're doing it from their own backyards.

By working with plant a row, extra crops are donated, and then delivered to food pantries, so people in our community who are hungry have access to fresh and healthy foods

"The people who patronize the pantry just wait for these fresh veggies to arrive because they know when they're coming and they line up and they're delighted to have them and it makes all of us feel really good," said Plant A Row volunteer.

The Winnebago County Plant A Row will be accepting donations every Wednesday during the Edgebrook farmer's market. Volunteers encourage planting an extra row in the garden in your garden, to help the hungry