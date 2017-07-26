Former Aquin coach Curry found dead in home

Former Aquin girls head basketball coach Jeff Curry was found dead in his home Monday.

Curry led the Lady Bulldogs to two state championships, in 2012 and 2013. He helped develop Sophie Brunner into a PAC-12 recruit, as she played her high school career under Curry's guidance.

According to IHSA records, Curry went 151-39 in his six years as Aquin's head coach. In addition to the two state titles, Curry also led Aquin to Regional titles in his first year, 2010, and in his final year, 2015.

Curry was 56 years old.