Belvidere to transform old sewing machine factory into hotel

Some say it's an eyesore, but some say the Old Sewing Machine Factory was a significant factor in Belvidere's development.

That's why city leaders brought in architect Gary Anderson to help find a developer to revitalize the eyesore.

"If you look at today's employee and attracting talent and keeping talent in the community, you better have some cool places for them," Anderson said.



The city hopes to keep that same architecture and turn the building into a hotel, conference center and restaurant. But, it's a project that also comes with a price tag.

"I would say we're looking at somewhere between $20 and $30 million to do the entire project," Becky Tobin, Belvidere's financial officer and Historic Preservation Commission board chair, said.

The city plans to pay for the project with TIF funds and an extra $3 million in tax credits if the area is declared a historic preservation sight.

"Our goal through historic preservation is to try to save what is left of this building," Tobin said.

But, the clock is ticking and its already seen many developers come and go throughout the years

"We don't want to get it too far where it's beyond any help," Anderson said.

Now, the search is intensifying to find the right person for the job before it's too late.