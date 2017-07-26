Women's City set for a change

The Greater Rockford Women's Classic has a new format this year. Instead of playing during the week, the ladies will play alongside the men on four different courses over two weekends. Tournament play remains the same, with the first round setting the field for match play brackets.

"I like it," former Women's City semifinalist Jesse Slattery said. "I think it will be cool instead of playing one course the whole tournament, we get to go to all the different courses."

A couple of former champs look to contend, as Hui Chong Dofflemyer and Melissa VanSistine are both entered. Some young talent looks to step up and take the title as well.

"We have a lot of returning players from last year and previous years and even champions," said Harlem grad Carson Racich, who finished as the runner-up last year. "It's going to be a really tough field this year so we're going to have to go out playing our best golf."

VanSistine won the tournament in 2013 and 2015, but knows match play can level the playing field.

"It's so hard to tell with this tournament," VanSistine said. "The first day sets you up for the week. After that, match play can take you anywhere."

The first group for the ladies tees off at 11:50 a.m. Saturday at Sandy Hollow.