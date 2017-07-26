NIU tabbed third in MAC West in preseason poll

For the third straight year, the Northern Illinois University football team is picked to finish third in the Mid-American Conference West Division this season in the annual preseason poll released today during the 2017 MAC Media Day, being held this year for the first time at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

NIU, which has played in six of the last seven MAC Championship games, garnered 89 points and one first-place vote in the poll of league media voters. The Huskies were picked behind Toledo (142), selected to win the MAC West with 22 first place votes, and Western Michigan (107). Eastern Michigan (74) was fourth, Central Michigan (62) fifth and Ball State (30) sixth to round out the MAC West.

With 131 points and 11 first-place votes, Ohio was selected as the MAC East favorite for 2017. The Bobcats edged out second-place Miami (129 points, 12 first-place votes). Bowling Green (88) was third, Akron (79) fourth, Buffalo (41) fifth and Kent State (36) sixth to complete the East Division teams.

“The poll is what it is,” Carey said. “It’s great for the media to talk about here during media day, but it has no effect on our coaches and players. The MAC is always unpredictable, I think the teams in our league are all super-competitive and we’ll look forward to the league race when it gets started in October. The only game we’re focused on right now is Boston College on September 1.”

The Huskies return 15 starters, eight on defense, five on offense and two on special teams from a year ago. NIU won four of its last five games to close out the 2016 season in third place in the MAC West and at 5-7 overall. Fifth-year NIU head coach Rod Carey is 26-6 against the MAC.

NIU opens the 2017 season Friday Sept. 1 when NIU plays host to Boston College in Huskie Stadium, as the Eagles become the first Atlantic Coast Conference opponent to play at NIU since 2003.