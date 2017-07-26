Rockford man charged with having stolen gun

A Rockford man has been arrested after police allegedly found him with a stolen handgun.

Elias Carlos Sr., 60, has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and no FOID card.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says detectives searched a home in the 1700 block of Green Street in Rockford Tuesday afternoon and found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen.

Authorities arrested Carlos and he is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.