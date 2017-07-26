Rockford man charged with having stolen gun - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford man charged with having stolen gun

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Elias Carlos Sr. Elias Carlos Sr.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford man has been arrested after police allegedly found him with a stolen handgun. 

Elias Carlos Sr., 60, has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm and no FOID card. 

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says detectives searched a home in the 1700 block of Green Street in Rockford Tuesday afternoon and found two handguns, one of which was reported stolen. 

Authorities arrested Carlos and he is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.