Sheriff's office: Rockford man found with cocaine, pound of marijuana

A Rockford man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs inside his home.

Jose Luis Idelfonsogonzalez, 32, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine (100-400 grams) and possession with intent to deliver cannabis (30-500 grams).

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says detectives searched a home in the 200 block of Royal Avenue in Rockford just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Detectives say they found about 200 grams of cocaine and about one pound of marijuana inside the home.

Idelfonsogonzalez was arrested and is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.