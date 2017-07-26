Rockford man charged with having synthetic drugs, stolen gun

A Rockford man is now in jail after being arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Lee Dallas Jr., 24, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver synthetic cannabis, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says detectives searched a home in the 1000 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Rockford Tuesday morning.

Police say they found a stolen handgun and about 570 grams of synthetic cannabis inside the home.

Dallas was arrested following the investigation.