INDR deems Olson Lake in Loves Park safe, search begins for new operator

Olson Beach in Loves Park is now safe for swimming but before it opens the beach needs a new operator.

The beach at Rock Cut State Park closed earlier this year when the Illinois Department of Natural Resources deemed it unsafe due to siltation of the lake. After the state budget impasse slowed the process for dredging the lake, the IDNR finally deemed the water safe on Tuesday.

Now, it needs a new concessionaire which would be responsible for a range of things like informing visitors of beach rules, property operating and maintaining the concessions property. Beach Watch Life Guard and Lake Patrol are the former operators of the beach.

The IDNR hopes to have a new operator for the beach to open for the 2018 season. Normal season dates are from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.