Man arrested after driving door-less car with axe through roof

(CNN) -- A man in upstate New York is facing multiple charges after being arrested while driving a car that had no doors, license plates or a windshield, and which had an axe in the roof.

Deputies say the 21-year-old driver was stopped in Wethersfield, New York, about 45 miles outside of Buffalo, Monday after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle.

They say Jared Price was impaired by multiple drugs while he was behind the wheel. He was later charged with impaired driving and other charges.

Price is now held on a $10,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court next week.