Chicago using dry ice to combat rat problems

The City of Chicago is using an unusual approach to rid the city of rats: dry ice.

City crews are placing dry ice directly into rat burrows before covering the hole.

When the ice melts, it turns into carbon dioxide and suffocates the small animals.

The dead rats then decompose in the burrow and are out-of-sight of residents.

The dry ice method is cheaper than many traditional approaches. Many believe it to be more humane and environmentally friendly as well.

Preliminary results being tested at three Chicago parks showed the method successfully eliminated more than 60 percent of rodents when an area was treated.

Similar methods are being used in New York City and Boston.