WHERE THE LOCALS EAT: 13 News Today tries Dairy Haus

This week we take our quest for ice cream perfection north to Rockton where Dairy Haus is teaming up with other local business to take their ice cream to the next level.

"I started at 14, scooping behind the counters," Brent Murray, owner of Dairy Haus said.

He does a lot more than just scooping now.

He's been running the operation for nearly a decade now, making Dairy Haus a household name after his mom handed over the reigns.

Diary Haus makes and creates fresh batches of ice cream everyday, with flavors ranging from vanilla to black cherry and chocolate.

"Other ones like the beer ice cream are new every year," Murray said.

Dairy Haus and Rockford Roasting Company joined forces earlier this year to create coffee-infused ice cream and it's now for sale.

Murray says the goal now is to reach farther than the confines of Rockton.

"I have a feeling you will see us at Rockford City Market if not 2018, 2019."