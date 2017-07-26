Belvidere Police: Pair arrested for having sex in park

Belvidere Police arrested a man and woman Tuesday night after allegedly catching them having sex in a park near where families with children were playing.

Harry Walls, 50, and Angela Volkey, 26, both of Belvidere, have each been charged with one count of public indecency.

Belvidere Police say bike officers on patrol in Belvidere Park on West Lincoln Avenue found Walls and Volkey "engaged in sexual conduct" in the park just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the pair were in view of families, some with children, who were in the park at the time.

Walls is a registered sexual predator in Illinois and police say this case has been forwarded to the Belvidere Sex Offender Registration Unit for further investigation.

Both are now being held in the Boone County Jail.