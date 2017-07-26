Rockford Police: Victim targeted in home invasion

Rockford Police are investigating a home invasion that took place late Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called out to a home in the 1100 block of Jackson Street just before midnight Tuesday on a report of a home invasion that just happened.

A woman and two kids where home at the time. The victim told police three men broke in armed with handguns and demanded money.

Police say the suspects ran away from the scene without stealing anything of value.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the victim "was not forthcoming" and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Police believe the home was targeted for a specific reason and that this was not a random crime.