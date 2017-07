A man from Indianapolis, Indiana has died after being hit by a car on East State Street in Rockford, according to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz.

63-year-old Antonio Franco was crossing East State Street near the intersection of Dawn Avenue Tuesday at 10 p.m. when he was hit by a car. According to the coroner he was unresponsive when a bystander tried to revive him with CPR. He was pronounced dead at Saint Anthony Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation.