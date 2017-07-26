Job fair in Belvidere Wednesday

A hiring event is being hosted in Belvidere Wednesday.

The job fair is being held at the Community Building Complex at 111 West 1st Street in Belvidere.

The event goes from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Workforce Connection is organizing the event. They say there will be a half-dozen employers there hiring for about 300 openings. Most of the jobs are connected to the local auto assembly plant and its suppliers, including plant security, truck drivers, assembly line positions, forklift operators, line leads, sequencing and quality control.