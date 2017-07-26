Fire caused thousands of dollars of damage to home owned by church

Firefighters say a vacant home owned by a church was damaged after a fire Tuesday night.

The Rockford Fire Department says crews were called out to a fire at a two story home in the 200 block of Klines Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the second story of the home. They were able to quickly put out the fire.

The home is owned by the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.

No one was injured in the fire. The fire department is continuing to investigate the cause.

Damage to the building is estimated at $10,000.