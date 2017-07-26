Garage, duplex heavily damaged by fire - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Garage, duplex heavily damaged by fire

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating a fire that spread from a garage to a duplex overnight, causing nearly $70,000 in damage. 

Firefighters were called out to a fire at a detached garage in the 3500 block of Robey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived they found the garage engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to a duplex next door. 

The fire department says the fire caused about $50,000 of damage to the kitchen and attic of one unit of the duplex. Another unit of the duplex and a neighboring home also sustained some minor damage. 

No injuries were reported in the fire and firefighters safely rescued a cat from one unit of the duplex. 

The cause of the fire is now under investigation. 

Firefighters estimate the fire caused $69,000 in damage.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.