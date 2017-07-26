Garage, duplex heavily damaged by fire

The Rockford Fire Department is investigating a fire that spread from a garage to a duplex overnight, causing nearly $70,000 in damage.

Firefighters were called out to a fire at a detached garage in the 3500 block of Robey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived they found the garage engulfed in flames and the fire spreading to a duplex next door.

The fire department says the fire caused about $50,000 of damage to the kitchen and attic of one unit of the duplex. Another unit of the duplex and a neighboring home also sustained some minor damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire and firefighters safely rescued a cat from one unit of the duplex.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

Firefighters estimate the fire caused $69,000 in damage.