Easteseals Academy moves to Machesney Park

A school that helps students with disabilities become more independent has a new building and is already looking to expand.

Easterseals Academy held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open its new facility in Machesney Park. The academy helps children with autism, developmental delays or other disabilities. Some of the students who benefit from Easterseals helped host the event.

The newest Easterseals Academy campus offers space for students to exercise, and learn life skills.

"We do a lot of instruction out in the community. Community based instruction. And so, we're very anxious to partner with new partners here. We've already started to make some new connections in the new community that are starting to welcome our students into their stores and retail establishments and industrial establishments to gain job training," said Jacque Ruch, Principal of Easterseals Academy of Machesney Park

The Machesney Park campus of Easterseals Academy is also looking for staff. It's hosting a job fair Friday, July 28.