RVC trustees pass tentative budget for 2018

Rock valley college has a tentative budget in place.

The board of trustees approved it Tuesday night.



The fiscal year 2018 budget includes money for employee salaries, operating costs as well as capital projects.



The main goal was to have a balanced budget. The board says this accomplishes that.



As far as hiring back staff lost during the budget stalemate, here's what they had to say:



"Our instructional administration is continuing to look at the class enrollments," said Beth Young , RVC's Chief Financial Officer. "As the enrollment demands additional classes to be opened, then we'll look at bringing additional faculty members back."

This is just a tentative budget. It goes on public display for 30 days. It will be up for final approval at the trustee's September meeting.