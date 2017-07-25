IL gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy talks violent crime in Rockford

Illinois' violent crime problem has become a major focus of Chris Kennedy's campaign for governor.

The Democrat stopped by the 13 WREX studio Tuesday. He talked about his plan to curb violent crime throughout the state and here in Rockford.

Kennedy says the most important component to fight violent crime is opportunity. Rockford's seen a surge in teens committing violent crimes and Kennedy says lack of opportunity is partly to blame.

"At some level, they know that they'll never have the opportunities of other kids from communities that have well funded schools. They know that there are limits to their lives and no ones ever spelled it out to them economically, nobody's ever put wall around them and said you'll go this far but no further. But they know it. And that's why they're out there shooting people and each other," said Kennedy.

Kennedy went on to say better education provides more opportunity, and the way education is funded today isn't good enough. He says he wants the state, not property taxes, to fund public schools. And says if elected governor he could change that formula in the first year.